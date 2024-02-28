Apple ditches its car plans: Three things it should focus on now

Apple (AAPL) is scrapping its plans to build an electric car, according to a report from Bloomberg. The tech giant is reportedly moving many of the team members working on the car project to a team focused on artificial intelligence instead.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley says that generative AI is one of the three things Apple should spend its time and money on now. Watch the video above to find out what the other two are.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.