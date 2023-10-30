Apple earnings, Fed decision, and Jobs data highlight big week: Yahoo Finance Live

Investors are bracing for a massive week on Wall Street. Pfizer (PFE), Caterpillar (CAT), Starbucks (SBUX), and Roku (ROKU) are among the top names reporting, but it’s Apple’s (AAPL) report Thursday after the close many are waiting for. On the economic front, the Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision on Wednesday afternoon. Then, on Friday, we get the October Jobs Report. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: McDonald’s (MCD), SoFi (SOFI), and JPMorgan (JPM).



Top guests today include:

9 a.m. ET - Cameron Dawson, NewEdge Wealth Chief Investment Officer

9:40 a.m. ET - Peter Saleh, BTIG Managing Director and Restaurant Analyst

10:30 a.m. ET - Tim Chen, NerdWallet CEO

10:50 a.m. ET - Arati Prabhakar, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy

11:40 a.m. ET - Daymond John, Shark Group CEO