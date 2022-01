Benzinga

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ: EPZM) has priced its underwritten public offering of 56.7 million shares at .50 per share for gross proceeds of million. The offer price represents a discount of almost 21% from the last close price of $1.90 on Wednesday. Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 8.5 million shares. Epizyme will use the proceeds to fund the global development & commercialization of tazemetostat, Phase 1/1b trial of EZM0414, the discovery & identification of additional produ