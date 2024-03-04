Apple hit with $2 billion EU fine over anti-competitive practices

Apple (AAPL) faces a massive $1.95 billion fine from European Union regulators. The EU claims Apple intentionally shut out music streaming competition, using its App Store to favor its own Apple Music service over rivals like Spotify (SPOT).

