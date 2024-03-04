Advertisement
Apple hit with $2 billion EU fine over anti-competitive practices

Seana Smith and Brad Smith

Apple (AAPL) faces a massive $1.95 billion fine from European Union regulators. The EU claims Apple intentionally shut out music streaming competition, using its App Store to favor its own Apple Music service over rivals like Spotify (SPOT).

Yahoo Finance Legal Reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

