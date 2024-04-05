Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,195.66
    +48.45 (+0.94%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,816.58
    +219.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,250.57
    +201.49 (+1.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,059.17
    +5.34 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.94
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    2,337.80
    +29.30 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    27.35
    +0.10 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3640
    +0.0550 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2614
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.5600
    +0.2580 (+0.17%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    68,268.16
    +527.89 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,893.15
    -82.74 (-1.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,992.08
    -781.06 (-1.96%)
     

Apple lets go of 600 workers in California

2
Yahoo Finance

Apple (AAPL) is cutting over 600 workers in California, signaling the tech giant's first major wave of layoffs amid broader consolidation across the tech industry. Speculation is mounting that these cuts may be linked to the conclusion of the company's electric vehicle (EV) project.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Madison Mills breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith

