Apple lets go of 600 workers in California

Apple (AAPL) is cutting over 600 workers in California, signaling the tech giant's first major wave of layoffs amid broader consolidation across the tech industry. Speculation is mounting that these cuts may be linked to the conclusion of the company's electric vehicle (EV) project.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Madison Mills breaks down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith