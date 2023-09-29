Apple met with Chinese officials to discuss app restrictions: Report
Apple (AAPL) executives met with Chinese officials to discuss the nation's crackdown on foreign app developers, such as applying for app listings through the government, according to a Wall Street Journal report.
Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley outlines China's restrictions on tech and how Apple is maintaining its business relations with the country.
For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.