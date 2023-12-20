Apple needs to get 'unstuck on the innovation front'

After a patent dispute with medical device firm Masimo (MASI), Apple (AAPL) has ceased sales of its latest Apple Watch models — the Series 9 and Ultra 2 — containing a blood oxygen app. D.A. Davidson Managing Director Gil Luria argues this ruling spotlights existing concerns that Apple has fallen behind in innovation.

While seeing minor financial impacts, Luria calls the halt "an embarrassment for Apple" reflecting stalled creativity especially as the newest Apple Watch represented rare new advancements as compared to recent generations of the iPhone. With competition innovating quicker, Luria contends Apple has been "a little stuck."

Luria believes renewing revenue growth and market leadership depends on Apple getting "unstuck on the innovation front" after a years of similar smartphone designs that fail to "compel" annual upgrades unless damage occurs.

