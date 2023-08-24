Apple now supporting California's “Right to Repair” bill

After years of opposition, Apple (AAPL) has changed its stance on California's “Right to Repair” bill. The legislation gives people the ability to do more of their own repairs on the things they own. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Allie Garfinkle explains that Apple’s support of the bill signifies that they are “ready to help you do it yourself, it’s a massive change”. The switch comes as more than 20 different states have introduced their own version of "right to repair" legislation.