Apple 'an opportunity' for investors, Boeing 'a value trap'

In the latest segment of Yahoo Finance's "Good Buy or Goodbye," Main Street Research CIO James Demmert joins the Live Show to analyze why investors should consider Apple (AAPL) a buy and steer clear of Boeing (BA).

Demmert suggests investors consider Apple stock as a potential buy. He notes that Apple's share price has declined from its highs, stating "it's getting no love from Wall Street," creating "an opportunity" for investors. He also highlights Apple's investments in artificial intelligence (AI) technology for its iPhones, which he believes is a strategic "refocus" will drive future stock appreciation.

On the other hand, Demmert advises investors to avoid Boeing stock. He cites the company's persistent production issues, safety incidents, and manufacturing setbacks, saying Boeing has severely undermined the "decades [it takes] to build a good reputation." He also mentions that the valuation has declined significantly, and the company continues to "lose money."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith