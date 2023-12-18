Apple to pause Apple Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 sales in US: Report

Apple (AAPL) will be halting sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 sales in the US this week, according to a report from 9to5Mac. The pause is due to an ongoing patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo. According to the report, online sales of the smartwatches will stop at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 21 and they will not be available in stores after December 24.

