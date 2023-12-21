Apple to pull Watch 9, Ultra 2 from US stores by Dec. 24

Apple (AAPL) is set to comply with a recent ruling in an intellectual property dispute with medical firm Masimo—removing the Apple Watch 9 and Ultra 2 models from its online store effective today, and its physical US stores by December 24th.

What impact will this pull have on the tech giant? CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in.

Zino notes that despite the Apple Watch being the “bread and butter” for Apple during the holiday season, overall, the impact will be minimal.

Zino expect a 2% negative impact on revenue, stating that this pull is “not something you want to see if you’re an investor, but nonetheless its something that we believe Apple will be able to weather.”

