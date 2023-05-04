Apple realizes 'it has to diversify its supply chain' away from China: Analyst
D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's Q2 earnings.
D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's Q2 earnings.
The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.
Regulators step in after PacWest and Western Alliance shares plunge as investors fear repeat of First Republic, SVB and Signature failures
(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Thursday reported quarterly revenue and profit above Wall Street's expectations, with iPhone sales rising and wearables sales slipping less than analysts had feared despite a continuing slump in the consumer electronics market and a cloudy economic outlook. Apple said sales for its fiscal second quarter ended April 1 fell 2.5% to $94.84 billion, better than analyst expectations of a 4.4% decline to $93 billion, according to data from Refinitiv. Apple shares were up 1.6% in after-hours trading.
Its shares rose 6% after the bell as the company said the declaration of the depositary unit was ahead of schedule due to the inquiries following the report. Hindenburg had on Tuesday accused the investment firm of over-valuing its holdings and relying on a "Ponzi-like" structure to pay dividends that wiped away a fifth of Icahn's empire. "We would like to reassure our long-term unitholders that the market disruption caused by the self-serving Hindenburg report does not affect IEP's liquidity," said Carl Icahn, billionaire activist investor and chairman of Icahn Enterprises.
(Bloomberg) -- One regional bank is a thorn in the side of the multibillion-dollar short trade against the sector. Most Read from BloombergZelenskiy Denies Ukraine Sent Drones to Hit Putin, KremlinTD, First Horizon End $13 Billion Merger as Regulators StallChina Takes the Yuan Global in Bid to Repel a Weaponized DollarPacWest Is Weighing Strategic Options, Including Possible SaleBank Drama Rages On; Apple Whipsaws After Earnings: Markets WrapTraders betting against shares of New York Community B
AMC Entertainment's (AMC) first-quarter 2023 results are likely to gain from robust Admissions, and Food and Beverage revenues.
Investors aren't convinced the banking crisis is over. And they're not making any secret of the banks they're concerned with.
The timeless adage “buy low, sell high” has attracted countless people to participate in the stock market. But as many discover the hard way, the strategy is easier said than done. Stocks don’t always go up. Even though the S&P 500 is up 7% in 2023, it’s still down compared to where it was a year ago. The good news? You don’t have to actively trade stocks to make money. You can also collect dividends. By doing so, investors can bypass the stress and uncertainty associated with attempting to time
AMD stock rose after a news report said software giant Microsoft is working with the chipmaker on artificial intelligence processors.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Adobe (ADBE). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
The company reached its target of reducing some expenses by more than $100 million a quarter earlier than anticipated.
Several banks have been exposed by surging interest rates, and there would have been catastrophic fallout if regulators failed to act, Tisch said.
“Sell in May and go away” might be a well-known maxim telling investors to keep their distance from the stock market for a while during this time of year, but if a Bank of America prediction is about to play out, investors may want to consider re-entering the market before the hot season kicks off. That’s because BofA technical strategist Stephen Suttmeier thinks various technical indicators are signaling the stock market is readying to push higher by as much as 5% over the summer – that is, aft
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood loads up on Coinbase stock as the crypto exchange beat earnings late Thursday amid a faceoff with the SEC.
Chimera (CIM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -31.58% and 19.59%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Net sales of Mosaic (MOS) decline roughly 8.1% in Q1 on lower sales across the segments.
Bill Ackman, Nelson Peltz, and Jeffrey Gundlach all think the Fed is wrong about the banking system.
MercadoLibre's (MELI) first-quarter results reflect benefits from growing commerce and fintech revenues and increasing penetration of managed networks.
The Dow Jones dropped 325 points Thursday on rising weekly jobless claims. Regional bank PacWest shares crashed 49% on a possible sale.
PacWest and other regional banks plunged overnight on a wave of new pessimism about the industry