U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,061.22
    -29.53 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,127.74
    -286.50 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,966.40
    -58.93 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,718.81
    -20.47 (-1.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.59
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.60
    +21.60 (+1.06%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.65 (+2.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1018
    -0.0051 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3510
    -0.0520 (-1.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2574
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1960
    -0.4300 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,815.63
    -101.15 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    631.02
    -6.49 (-1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,702.64
    -85.73 (-1.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     

Apple realizes 'it has to diversify its supply chain' away from China: Analyst

Yahoo Finance

D.A. Davidson Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Tom Forte joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Apple's Q2 earnings.