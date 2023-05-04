Apple realizes 'it has to diversify its supply chain' away from China: Analyst

Benzinga

The timeless adage “buy low, sell high” has attracted countless people to participate in the stock market. But as many discover the hard way, the strategy is easier said than done. Stocks don’t always go up. Even though the S&P 500 is up 7% in 2023, it’s still down compared to where it was a year ago. The good news? You don’t have to actively trade stocks to make money. You can also collect dividends. By doing so, investors can bypass the stress and uncertainty associated with attempting to time