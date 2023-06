Apple reportedly set to square off with Meta in VR headset battle: what will take for Apple to succeed?

Apple is reportedly set to reveal its mixed reality headset at its annual WWDC. But Meta is already gearing up for battle, announcing its new Quest 3 VR headset this week. But the question remains: What are consumers supposed to do with these headsets? Yahoo Finance’s Allie Garfinkle tackles the virtual reality craze and the possible need for a “hero” app.