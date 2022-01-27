Apple reports blowout earnings, record revenue
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- AAPL
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down the latest Apple earnings report.
Consumer electronics powerhouse Apple late Thursday easily beat Wall Street's targets for the December quarter. Apple stock rose in extended trading.
Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.
Futures rose as Apple rallied on earnings. The market reversed lower Thursday as Tesla plunged on its product roadmap.
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said Thursday its operating profit rose 53.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, as record sales helped overcome pandemic-induced supply chain challenges.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on Robinhood earnings and how the stock is performing.
Apple Inc. reported record overall and iPhone holiday sales as well as its best revenue ever in a calendar year Thursday, as the tech giant's quarterly earnings topped $30 billion for the first time.
Intel Corp. weathered another tough investor reaction to its earnings report Thursday despite strong results, as the chip maker faces another challenge in addition to falling margins: A looming oversupply of PCs that promises to hit its largest business segment.
Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.
KeyBanc Capital Markets Managing Director Josh Beck joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Robinhood earnings report.
Western Digital warned that supply chain issues will result in disappointing profitability in the March quarter.
Organic sales in the luxury conglomerate's key fashion and leather goods division rose 51 percent in the fourth quarter, versus the same period in 2019.
Robinhood Markets Inc. stock tanked more than 10% in the extended session Thursday after the trading app closely associated with the "meme stocks" phenomenon swung to a quarterly loss and saw lower securities-trading volumes.
Stock in robotics and semiconductor test equipment maker Teradyne plummets on a first-quarter outlook well below Wall Street estimates.
Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) today reported revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Shares of Mondelez International Inc. fell nearly 2% in the extended session Thursday after the snacks and candy giant posted mixed quarterly results. Mondelez said it earned $1 billion, or 71 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $1.2 billion, or 80 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 72 cents a share. Sales rose 5% to $7.7 billion, from $7.3 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected adjusted EPS of 73 cents on sales of $7.
Wells Fargo Sr. Analyst Colin Langan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Tesla, supply chain issues, EV market caps, and the 2022 outlook for the demand of Tesla vehicles.
It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff
Interest in developing the metaverse has spiked in the past year with Goldman Sachs' analysts pointing out that companies could invest anywhere between $135 billion and $1.35 trillion in the development of this emerging technology. Of course, investors will have to pick the right companies that could help build the metaverse or allow people to become a part of it. Himax Technologies (NASDAQ: HIMX) and Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) are two companies that could win big from the metaverse in the long run, and their share prices are below $11 as of this writing.
T. Rowe Price Group Inc.'s profit and revenue beat Wall Street projections in the fourth quarter but the company's stock price fell more than 2% Thursday morning after it warned flows of its assets will be below long-term growth targets in 2022. The Baltimore-based investment giant reported net income of $740.6 million, or $3.18 per share in the fourth quarter, a decline of 5.5% from $783.4 million, or $3.33 per share, in the prior-year quarter. After adjusting for acquisition-related costs and other factors, T. Rowe Price reported its profit grew 8.3% to $736.7, or $3.17 per share, from $680.2 million, or $2.89 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.