Apple rolls out texting updates for messaging Android phones

Apple (AAPL) unveiled several updates to its text messaging system, allowing for easier communication with Android (GOOG, GOOGL) phone users.

Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian, Alexandra Canal, and Josh Schafer chat about this and the social "ramifications" of receiving a green bubble text from Android owners.

Video Transcript

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Apple from the old iMessage, you know. This is, kind of, a big deal, you know. Making a big U-turn here on text messaging, making it easier for iPhone and those Android users to chat more seamlessly. You're going to allow for us for stuff like read receipts, images, video to go in more seamlessly. You're not going to have, sort of, the issues where people get kicked out of group chats and things like that.

But what's not changing is the fact that if you're iPhone you're blue bubble, if you're not you're green. What do you guys think about that?

JOSH SCHAFER: I think the that the top piece that's on the graphic right now, text Android users over Wi-Fi is the biggest takeaway for me here. That's what people love about iMessage, right? You don't need to actually have cell service. You can go to say Europe and you can communicate with someone here by just being on Wi-Fi. And you don't need to pay for the expensive plan or whatever. So to have that is advantageous for both sides. And I could see why Apple would want to do that.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yeah and it's a totally different messaging system, RCS versus SMS or MMS. So it makes those things much easier to do. And I know I've been frustrated before texting a non iPhone user. I don't know if it's sent. You know at least when the blue says delivered, the text has sent.

JOSH SCHAFER: Yeah.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: I got a question for both of you, guys. As young single people, if you got matched with somebody whether online or not and you texted them and you got a green bubble back, would you be less inclined?

ALEXANDRA CANAL: At first I'd be, like--

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Or say I don't know about this?

ALEXANDRA CANAL: I think first I'd question if the text didn't go through. I'd be like, oh, no, did the text not go through?

JOSH SCHAFER: Yeah, you're like, oh, they gave me a fake number.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And then maybe I'd risk--

JOSH SCHAFER: They gave me a fake number. Oh, they gave me a landline.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: --double texting.

JOSH SCHAFER: That would be my first thought, someone gave me a landline number. If that's green, you're like, oh, that's not a cell phone. You want it to-- you want it to be blue when you type it in, right?

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: Yeah.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: There is a certain status--

JOSH SCHAFER: Every time a type in a number

ALEXANDRA CANAL: --with the blue versus the green.

JOSH SCHAFER: --you want it to be blue.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: It makes you feel safe.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Makes you feel safe.

PRAS SUBRAMANIAN: [INAUDIBLE] said that too.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yeah, you know, I don't know though if I would flat out, like, reject someone solely because they have a green bubble--

JOSH SCHAFER: It has been a thing.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: --which I know has been a thing, which is crazy.