Apple, ServiceNow avoid job cuts amid mass tech layoffs
Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses why companies like ServiceNow and Apple have managed to avoid laying off workers so far as a slowdown hits the tech sector.
Nio (NYSE: NIO), a stock that rode the electric vehicle (EV) hype in 2021, turned out to be among the biggest losers in 2022 -- it plunged 69% last year. At current prices, Nio could be a rare opportunity to buy a growth stock in a fast-growing industry. Here are the three biggest reasons why Nio stock is a solid buy right now for 2023.
A new era is about to begin at Toyota. The reasoning of the Japanese behemoth has always been that consumers were not ready to adopt electric vehicles. As a result, Toyota favored a policy of small steps.
In this video, I will be discussing three stocks that I believe are solid long-term investments. I chose these companies based on growth, profitability, and competitive advantages, among other metrics.
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported earnings this week, and while there was steady growth, a high dividend yield, and strong cash flow, the company continues to pay the price for previous investments. Travis Hoium, Jason Hall, and Jon Quast discuss the company's operations and why they're hesitant to buy the stock.
Right now, the average price for a loaf of bread is, approximately, $1.87. Under a new law proposed by House Republicans, that price would go up to more than $2.50. This would be the result of the Fair Tax Act, … Continue reading → The post Congress to Vote on Whether to Abolish the IRS and Introduce One National Tax Rate appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving in intraday trading.
Yahoo Finance’s Daniel Howley joins the Live show to discuss the expectations for Apple’s Q1 earnings.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has been a money machine for his shareholders since taking the reins in 1965. Through this past weekend, he's presided over a nearly 3,800,000% increase in the value of Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A).
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for American Express.
After being shunned for most of 2022, the mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) sector regained some popularity as investors sensed the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is wrapping up, which will remove a major headwind for the sector. The two biggest mortgage REITs, AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), have mounted quite the rally over the past several months. The idea is that rental income will cover the interest costs on the debt the REIT used to finance the property.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the road ahead for Bed Bath & Beyond as the chain warns of inability to pay debts.
While the top- and bottom-line numbers for L3Harris (LHX) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.
Eastman Chemical's (EMN) Q4 performance reflects headwinds from weak demand in key end markets, consumer de-stocking and input cost inflation, along with impacts from adverse currency movements.
(Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers urged the Federal Reserve to refrain from signaling its next move after an expected interest-rate hike next week because of the economy’s highly uncertain outlook.Most Read from BloombergAdani Rout Crosses $51 Billion as Stocks Plunge by Daily LimitsWe Asked ChatGPT to Make a Market-Beating ETF. Here’s What HappenedPutin Plans New Ukraine Push Despite Losses as He Prepares for Years of WarHindenburg vs Adani: The Short Seller Taking On As
Asia's richest man is rocked by a U.S. short-seller's allegations of fraud and money laundering.
Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM...
Goldman sees big upside for Tesla's stock price.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.
Every so often, some technological advance comes along that forever alters the world we live in. Henry Ford’s assembly line brought cars to the masses, the internet has changed the way we communicate, and mobile devices have taken those changes to a new level. Improvements in all three of those areas, the automotive, computing, and networking sectors, are coming together now, and will bring enormous change to the inner workings of our cars. One of those coming changes is already starting to appe
Olin (OLN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.70% and 2.37%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?