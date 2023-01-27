U.S. markets close in 3 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,070.68
    +10.25 (+0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,004.05
    +54.64 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,593.85
    +81.44 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,904.41
    +1.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.10
    -0.91 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.90
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.65
    -0.38 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0031 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5260
    +0.0330 (+0.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2378
    -0.0029 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9040
    -0.2490 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,122.04
    +85.22 (+0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    524.02
    +7.01 (+1.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,765.15
    +4.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,382.56
    +19.81 (+0.07%)
     

Apple, ServiceNow avoid job cuts amid mass tech layoffs

Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferré discusses why companies like ServiceNow and Apple have managed to avoid laying off workers so far as a slowdown hits the tech sector.

Recommended Stories