Apple, ServiceNow avoid job cuts amid mass tech layoffs

TipRanks

Every so often, some technological advance comes along that forever alters the world we live in. Henry Ford’s assembly line brought cars to the masses, the internet has changed the way we communicate, and mobile devices have taken those changes to a new level. Improvements in all three of those areas, the automotive, computing, and networking sectors, are coming together now, and will bring enormous change to the inner workings of our cars. One of those coming changes is already starting to appe