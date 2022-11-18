U.S. markets close in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,956.95
    +10.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,661.75
    +115.43 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,154.79
    +9.83 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.10
    +14.98 (+0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    -3.14 (-3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,755.90
    -7.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    21.04
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7820
    +0.0070 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.8850
    -0.3610 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,677.36
    +8.45 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.11
    -2.97 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.24
    +28.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,899.77
    -30.80 (-0.11%)
     
1

Apple stock bucks Big Tech downdraft for the year

Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day, showing mega cap tech stocks are down 40%-50% year to date.

