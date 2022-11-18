Apple stock bucks Big Tech downdraft for the year
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day, showing mega cap tech stocks are down 40%-50% year to date.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Williams-Sonoma after the retailer saw a huge demand boom during the pandemic.
Despite a stock dip, the company's priority on diversifying its business is incredibly promising.
Like many other venture-backed sectors in recent months, investment in food tech has largely been quiet over the past few months. Sure, there have been some bigger deals in the third quarter, for example Meati Foods grabbing $150 million for its mushroom root-based meat (still the best alternative protein food photo I have seen since I started covering this sector two years ago). Planted also took in $72 million for its whole cuts of vegan chicken, and Oatside, Singapore’s first oat milk product, raised $65 million.
Call of Duty SVP and General Manager Johanna Faries sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the launch of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" battle royale mode, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"'s launch weekend, and the game's community.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for Ross Stores and the broader retail environment.
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading at the market open on Friday.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for Gap following third-quarter earnings.
(Bloomberg) -- Man Group Plc is close to starting a dedicated cryptocurrency hedge fund, delving deeper into a market that’s reeling from the collapse of exchange operator FTX. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedThis Is the Memo Twitter Sent Telling Staff Offices Were ClosedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington
The entertainment industry has faced headwinds lately, but these companies should see better days ahead.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the quarterly results for Palo Alto Networks.
U.S. stocks faltered Thursday as optimism around easing inflation and a Federal Reserve policy shift waned, while Wall Street parsed through a motley of corporate earnings.
Sales of previously owned homes declined 5.9% in October from the prior month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million.
When I first heard that Elon Musk had determined the identity of his successor, I breathed a sigh of relief. Musk's successor will run Tesla, not Twitter. Elon is sleeping at Twitter headquarters, and says he'll continue to do so until that company "is in a strong place."
European refiners have found themselves oversupplied with crude as an expected shortage owing to the looming EU ban on Russian oil has yet to materialise. The front-month Brent crude futures spread narrowed sharply this week, reflecting better supply in the physical oil market as fears over the EU embargo on Russian crude begin to subside. Traders cited Europe's ability to replace Russian oil with grades from the Middle East, the United States and Latin America while Asia is asking for less crude because of an economic slowdown and increased use of Russian barrels.
On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.
What to watch in markets on Friday, November 18, 2022.
Cathie Wood has built her career on holding contrarian views and her Ark Invest firm has been known to go against the grain. As such, 2022’s bear market has done little to change her stance. In fact, recently, Wood has been arguing that the Fed’s aggressive monetary stance in its ongoing efforts to curb soaring inflation is misguided. Highlighting deflationary signals, Wood says that unless it changes tack, the Fed’s actions could result in a repeat of the the Great Depression. “If the Fed does
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Twitter headquarters will remain closed following Elon Musk’s ultimatum to employees.
The Mouse House has steadily grown its business by making major acquisitions, and now it's made another one in a very surprising way.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskQatar Bans Alcohol Sales at World Cup Stadiums in Abrupt U-TurnFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-F