Apple stock buybacks are good news for Warren Buffett

The Dow Jones gained as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock dipped after a key executive quit. A trio of Warren Buffett stocks are near entries.
The tech titan has had three consecutive quarters of declining sales for the first time since 2016. The stock was the Dow's worst performer on Monday.
After driving a 2023 stock rally, AI isn't moving stocks during second quarter earnings.
Tesla’s 39-year-old chief financial officer has left the company with a $170m (£130m) fortune after just four years in the post.
Stocks recovered on Monday as earnings season starts to wind down and investors brace for an inflation reading crucial to the Federal Reserve decision-making.
Tesla's chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn has stepped down from the company as of August 4, according to a company filing. Kirkhorn will help serve the company through the end of the year.
Campbell Soup wants its grocery business to be taken more seriously by investors.
FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler Truck's Chief Financial Officer Jochen Goetz has died in a "tragic accident," the company said on Sunday. Goetz, 52, died on Saturday, a statement said, without giving details of the accident. Goetz spent his entire professional career, spanning more than 36 years, in the Daimler Group, and was largely responsible for the successful spin-off of Daimler Truck Holding from what is now the Mercedes-Benz Group in December 2021.
Berkshire Hathaway's stock price set a record high on Monday, rising more than 2%, after the conglomerate run by billionaire investor Warren Buffett said quarterly operating profit topped $10 billion for the first time.
Shares of Apple continued to slide in Monday trading, falling another 1.9%. It was on track to be the worst performer in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. If the drop holds, it would be Apple's fifth-straight session of declines, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
Disney's (DIS) fiscal Q3 results are expected to reflect declining Disney+ subscriber growth rate amid stiff competition.
Wall Street feared S&P 500 earnings per share would drop as much as 7% year over year in the second quarter. The reality has been better than expected. But will it last?
(Bloomberg) -- A beaten down micro-cap biotech company, Vistagen Therapeutics Inc., is having its best day ever, surging north of four digits after its experimental nasal spray for social anxiety disorder hit targets in a late-stage trial.
CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods is shutting four more chicken plants - in Arkansas, Indiana and Missouri - to cut costs, a blow to small communities in the U.S. heartland that depend on the meatpacker for nearly 3,000 jobs. Tyson closed two other chicken plants, in Arkansas and Virginia, with almost 1,700 employees this year, and has also laid off corporate employees. The decision by Tyson, the largest U.S. meat producer by sales, to shutter facilities surprised and saddened local officials, who said the four plants have been fixtures for more than 50 years.
CRISPR (CRSP) currently does not have any marketed product in its portfolio. The company is expected to provide regulatory updates on exa-cel applications, along with other pipeline updates.
(Bloomberg) -- The fortune of Vietnam's wealthiest man is poised to soar by as much as $11 billion, vaulting him to the upper ranks of the world's richest people — for a while, at least.
Universa's Mark Spitznagel says stocks are at dangerous highs, blasts the Fed, and advises retail investors to follow Warren Buffett's advice.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) second-quarter earnings and revenues is pegged at a loss of 23 cents per share and $15.93 million, respectively.
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
With second-quarter earnings for Palantir due, AI stocks are the topic du jour for investors. But near-term growth still may move PLTR stock.