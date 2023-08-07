U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,518.44
    +40.41 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,473.13
    +407.51 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,994.40
    +85.16 (+0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,958.94
    +1.47 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.45
    -0.37 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.10
    -5.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    -0.54 (-2.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1006
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0780
    +0.0180 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2782
    +0.0032 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4890
    +0.7790 (+0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,104.09
    +62.29 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    628.82
    -2.02 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.49
    -9.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,254.56
    +61.81 (+0.19%)
     

Apple stock buybacks are good news for Warren Buffett

Diane King Hall and Stephanie Mikulich

Apple (AAPL) has bought back a lot of stock recently. A big beneficiary is Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), given that Apple is Berkshire's largest equity holding. Yahoo Finance Senior Reporter Allie Garfinkle breaks down the story.