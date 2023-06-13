Apple stock hits record high

Apple shares reached an all-time high at Monday's market close, and the tech giant is hovering just below a $3 trillion market cap. Yahoo Finance caught up with experts, analysts, and reporters to discuss Apple's market value and its place among other tech giants.

Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brad Smith discussed Apple stock in detail after Monday's record numbers. Hyman said, "The shares are pulling back slightly in today's session, and that's after it got a downgrade over at UBS."

Smith added, "So now the larger question is at what type of growth can this company continue to impress investors."

Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre broke down Apple shares. Blikre said, "It's going to the upside and exceeded its prior high. Going forward it's an incredible story, and it's hard to argue with the juggernaut."

Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives provided his thoughts on the stock reaching a record high and his outlook for Apple (AAPL). Ives said, "When I look at this quarter, this is the appetizer before the main event ... and I think this is just going to be a golden period for Cupertino yet again."

