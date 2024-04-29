Apple stock rises on upgrade from Bernstein

Shares of Apple (AAPL) are trading higher on Monday morning, with the tech giant receiving an upgrade from Bernstein to Outperform from Market Perform. The analyst behind the call urges investors to "be like Buffet" and buy shares while they are at a lower cost.

Yahoo Finance Anchors Brad Smith and Seana Smith break down the latest developments for Apple .

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Morning Brief.

This post was written by Nicholas Jacobino