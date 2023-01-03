U.S. markets close in 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.52
    -22.98 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,041.48
    -105.77 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,381.15
    -85.33 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,746.99
    -14.25 (-0.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.09
    -3.17 (-3.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.10
    +18.90 (+1.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0563
    -0.0105 (-0.98%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7930
    -0.0860 (-2.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1978
    -0.0072 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9040
    +0.1920 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,662.24
    -64.93 (-0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    385.13
    -1.13 (-0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.09
    +102.35 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     
1

Apple, Tesla stocks start off new year at 52-week lows

Shares of Apple and Tesla are both trading lower on the first trading day of 2023.

Recommended Stories