Apple, Tesla stocks start off new year at 52-week lows
Shares of Apple and Tesla are both trading lower on the first trading day of 2023.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock tumbled 4% through 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, knocking the tech titan below $2 trillion in market capitalization for the first time since 2021, and putting Apple stock a full one-third below the $3 trillion market cap it hit a year ago. As its first stock action of the new year, BNP downgraded Apple stock from outperform to neutral this morning, and slashed its price target on the tech giant by 22%, to just $140 a share. BNP's downgrade is certainly weighing on Apple stock today, but it's worth pointing out that BNP may only be reacting to other news that necessitated the downgrade.
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) paid a gusher of dividends in 2022. Fueled by its innovative fixed-plus-variable dividend framework, the oil company paid investors $5.17 per share in 2022. With the stock recently trading at around $60 per share, Devon's dividend yield is 8.5%.
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.
Warren Buffett is known for embracing a value investing model, which entails finding stocks that look undervalued relative to their intrinsic worth. It's why you'll often see stocks with low valuations in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. One of Buffett's newer positions in Berkshire is Brazilian fintech startup Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU), which saw its stock price fall nearly 60% in 2022 despite excellent performance.
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock tumbled nearly 10% early Tuesday morning, after reporting disappointing deliveries for 2022 a day earlier. The damage isn't being limited to just Tesla stock today, however. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is seeing its stock sink 2.2%, while among Tesla's electric car rivals, both Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) are down sharply -- 4.9% and 6.2%, respectively.
Tesla shares are starting 2023 on the wrong foot after the automaker reported a delivery miss for the fourth quarter. Tesla delivered 405,278 vehicles globally for the quarter, missing analyst expectations of 420,760 as compiled by Bloomberg. For the quarter, Tesla produced 439,701 vehicles, a number that exceeded deliveries by 34,423 vehicles.
AT&T (T) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Shares of several tech and fintech stocks dropped to start the new year as investors continued to speculate about the orbit of inflation and interest rates. Shares of the Brazilian e-commerce and payments company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) traded roughly 8.7% lower as of 2 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the artificial intelligence-assisted loan platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded about 3.5% down, while shares of the insurtech company Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were roughly flat after having been down as much as 4% earlier today.
Low-beta stocks are typically less volatile than the broader stock market, making them popular with conservative investors when the market gets bumpy. Verizon's fall isn't completely unmerited, but don't be so quick to write off the stock for next year and beyond. The stock's valuation is pricing in a lot of pessimism, and there are legitimate reasons to be excited instead.
