Apple Watch ban goes into effect, Bristol Myers buying RayzeBio: Yahoo Finance Live

Apple (AAPL) is appealing a ban on US sales of its Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The ban stems from a patent dispute over pulse oximetry technology that is used in the watches. There is also deal news, with shares of RayzeBio (RYZB) doubling after it was announced Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) was buying the company in a $4.1 billion agreement. Also on Yahoo Finance at 4 p.m. ET, Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood talks Tesla (TSLA) and the potential for a spot bitcoin ETF to be approved. Trending tickers on Yahoo Finance include Intel (INTC), Nio (NIO), and Nvidia (NVDA).



Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:

3:05 p.m. ET - Tom Hainlin, U.S. Bank Wealth Management Senior Investment Strategist

3:25 p.m. ET - Greg Martin, Managing Director of Rainmaker Securities

3:50 p.m. ET - Shehzad Qazi, China Beige Book International Managing Director

4:05 p.m. ET - Nick Powills, Mainland CEO, 1851 Franchise Publisher, and The Melting Pot Board Member