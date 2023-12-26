Apple watch ban: Key question is how long it lasts, analyst says

As the US sales ban on the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 goes into effect, Apple (AAPL) has filed an emergency request to stop the ban as the court considers the appeal. Creative Strategies CEO and Principal Analyst Ben Bajarin joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the ban and how it may impact Apple.

"I think it really depends on the length of the ban," Bajarin says. "This news is priced" into the stock, "but I think people are also betting that this sales ban's not going to last a full year... It's really how does this get resolved and how long does this go out?"

"I don't expect this to last really the full year, at least we hope not, so we want resolutions sooner than later. But I think Apple's really trying to come at this from a software solution to start with at least," Bajarin adds.

