Apple Watch ban temporarily paused by US court

A federal appeals court has temporarily paused the ban on the import and sale of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 in the United States. Apple (AAPL) had been forced to stop selling the watches in the US after the International Trade Commission determined it had infringed on patents held by medical technology company Masimo. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo has the breaking details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Video Transcript

- Right now, to an update on a story we've been following closely. An Apple Watch import ban has been temporarily stopped by a US appeals court. It means the tech giant will still be able to sell the latest version of the product during the busy holiday season.

A ban would impact the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and comes after a patent dispute with medical monitoring technology company Masimo. The tech giant filed an appeal to the International Trade Commission after the Biden administration decided to let the order banning the watches stand. Even though the stock price was already off today, it is paring back some of those losses, but still down about half a percent so far.