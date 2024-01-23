Advertisement
Apple's biggest challenges after rocky 2024 start

Akiko Fujita
·Anchor/Reporter

Apple's (AAPL) market cap has been neck-and-neck with Microsoft (MSFT) as the iPhone maker experiences a rough start to 2024 with three analyst downgrades.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley details Apple's outlook for the rest of the year as iPhone demand in China wanes, Vision Pro headsets begin pre-order sales, and federal regulators reportedly consider an antitrust probe.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

