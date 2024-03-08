Apple's new M3 MacBook Air: Top takeaways

Apple (AAPL) recently released its latest MacBook Air model. The new laptop has an improved battery life, the company's M3 chip, and is geared towards AI applications. It comes at a time when Apple has seen a slowdown in Mac sales.

Yahoo Finance Tech Editor Dan Howley joins the Live show for an in-depth review of the new computer, which he says is probably "the best laptop you can buy."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino