Arby’s launches its first-ever burger made with Wagyu beef
Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to taste-test Arby's latest product, its first-ever hamburger on its menu made of premium Wagyu beef.
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) climbed higher on Monday, adding as much as 4.1%. The catalysts that sent shares higher were several reports that were good news for Apple shareholders. A report over the weekend suggested that the iPhone maker is looking to increase its production outside China, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CBIO) has agreed to sell its portfolio of protease medicines that regulate complement to Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) for $60 million. "This sale is part of the ongoing strategic process that we announced in February to explore alternatives and create value for shareholders. We have significantly reduced our cash burn and continue to work with our advisors to evaluate additional strategic alternatives for Catalyst," said Nassim Usman, CEO o
JPMorgan Chase increased its guidance earlier today and Bank of America's CEO had positive comments about the economy.
A new report highlights the layoffs and capital raises Carvana has made to adjust to current business conditions.
On an otherwise good day for financial stocks and the markets generally, shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a fintech lending platform based on artificial intelligence (AI), were falling today, and were down around 7.2% as of 3:40 p.m. ET. On Friday, Wedbush analyst David Chiaverini, who already had an underperform rating on Upstart, lowered his price target even further, from $20 to $15. Chiaverini cited a Kroll rating of a recent Upstart securitization, or rather a lack thereof, as indicating Upstart's class B and C notes were showing increased delinquencies and credit deterioration.
Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss shares for VMWare amid reports of a Broadcom acquisition.
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell this morning, likely because investors were processing news about growing frustration about wait times for customers who've pre-ordered Rivian vehicles. This morning Reuters reported that there's growing frustration among people who have pre-ordered Rivian vehicles -- some orders date back to 2019 -- and are waiting longer to receive their vehicles than people who ordered after them. The report comes just weeks after Rivian said that it would focus some of its production on vehicles with certain colors and wheel accessories in order to maximize production.
These passive income powerhouses, with yields ranging between 5.5% and 12%, can combat historically high inflation and make patient investors richer over time.
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has had a volatile few years since the pandemic's onset. As economies reopen, sales growth is slowing down but remaining at high levels. Let's look at three reasons investors should buy Amazon stock and one reason to be cautious.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Chinese EV maker XPeng.
Movie-theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) is in the process of giving back last-week's gains. Last week, AMC announced it took a near-7% stake in movie-advertising outfit National CineMedia. It's been an unfortunate consequence of AMC's meme-stock status that its shares are highly volatile, which more often than not causes it to briefly shoot higher, only to end up lower than where it began.
(Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. jumped by the most in 18 months on Monday after chief executive officer Jamie Dimon gave the country’s largest bank, and the US stock market, a boost with upbeat comments about the state of the economy.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneWalmart’s Troubles Should Have Everyone on High AlertGoldman’s Solomo
If a major recession is coming, the financial guru recommends some fast, concrete moves to protect your money.
The Russian ruble has emerged as the best-performing currency in 2022, despite wide-ranging sanctions imposed for its invasion of Ukraine. How did the Russian currency make a dramatic recovery from its record low of 143 rubles to the dollar on March 7? The rally, experts say, is largely artificial, the result of capital controls imposed by Moscow in the wake of Western sanctions.
Shares of Zoom soared after hours Monday as the company beat expectations on earnings.
Nio investors are worried that if XPeng is continuing to feel the pinch from strict COVID regulations in China, then Nio will, too. Both Nio and XPeng are based in China, and the Chinese government has a strict "zero-COVID" policy that requires companies, production facilities, and even cities to shut down when coronavirus cases are detected. The policy has wreaked havoc on many areas of the Chinese economy and caused massive vehicle production headaches for Nio, XPeng, Tesla, and other companies making vehicles in the country.
On a day that the stock market is up over 1% overall, we have seen shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) drop as much as 10%. The market continues to try to figure out what to do with a potential U.S. recession, rising interest rates, and a shift away from pandemic stocks. Today's loudest voice was the Financial Times, which highlighted that Peloton actually has an inventory problem on its hands now that demand for bikes and treadmills has fallen.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WBD ) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS...