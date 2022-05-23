Arby’s launches its first-ever burger made with Wagyu beef

Motley Fool

Shares of the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell this morning, likely because investors were processing news about growing frustration about wait times for customers who've pre-ordered Rivian vehicles. This morning Reuters reported that there's growing frustration among people who have pre-ordered Rivian vehicles -- some orders date back to 2019 -- and are waiting longer to receive their vehicles than people who ordered after them. The report comes just weeks after Rivian said that it would focus some of its production on vehicles with certain colors and wheel accessories in order to maximize production.