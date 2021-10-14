Ark Invest teams up with new Bitcoin futures ETF
Jennifer Schonberger joins the Yahoo Finance panel to discuss Cathie Wood's latest venture into teaming up with a new Bitcoin futures ETF and the impact ARK 21Shares Bitcoin Futures Strategy could have on the future of crypto.