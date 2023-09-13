Arm Set for IPO Pricing
Akshata Bailkeri, EquityZen Head of Research, joined "Bloomberg Markets: European Close" ahead of hip designer, Arm Holdings's IPO Pricing. Bailkeri spoke with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson on the program Wednesday morning.
Arm's IPO is already oversubscribed and bankers plan to stop taking orders by Tuesday afternoon, according to people familiar with the matter.
NewStreet Research sets a Buy rating and $59 target price on shares of chip-design house Arm, which is set for an initial public offering on Thursday.
As Arm gets ready to go public, some experts worry the company's commitment to A.I. won't be enough to justify its giant valuation.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Arm, the chip designer owned by SoftBank Group Corp, received enough backing from investors to secure at least the top end of the price range in its initial public offering, which would command a $54.5 billion valuation on a fully diluted basis, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. After reviewing investor commitments on Tuesday, Arm decided it will only accept the top end of its indicated $47-to-$51-per-share range, or a price that is even higher, the source said. Arm may price its IPO above the indicated price range and will decide on how much it will sell its shares for on Wednesday, that source and a second person with knowledge of the matter said.
