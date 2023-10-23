Advertisement
Artist Ed Ruscha’s Rise, From Paperboy to MoMA Solo Exhibitions

WSJ

Ed Ruscha has had a storied career, leading up to his latest exhibit at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. But before all that, Ruscha was a paperboy in Oklahoma, where he was drawn to black-and-white cartoons. Photo: Will Chilton

