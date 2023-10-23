Artist Ed Ruscha’s Rise, From Paperboy to MoMA Solo Exhibitions

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Hess Corp in a $53 billion all-stock deal, taking its rivalry with Exxon Mobil to the next level by boosting its presence in U.S. shale and oil-rich Guyana. Acquiring Hess adds 30% ownership in over 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent of discovered recoverable resource in Guyana and 465,000 net acres of high-quality, long-duration inventory supported by integrated midstream assets in the Bakken to Chevron’s portfolio, along with assets in the Gulf of Mexico and a natural gas business in Southeast Asia. Given that Exxon Mobil had effectively taken itself out of the running for large-scale M&A following the recent Pioneer deal, we would have thought Chevron could bide its time, and hence we are a little surprised at the timing of this deal.