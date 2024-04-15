Astera Labs stock earns Wall Street analyst praise. Here's why.

Astera Labs (ALAB) has been receiving bullish coverage from Wall Street analysts since its initial public offering (IPO) on March 20, 2024. The semiconductor company went public at $36 per share and has been dubbed the best-performing IPO over $500 million so far this year.

Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton break down the details.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination.

This post was written by Angel Smith