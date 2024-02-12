Aston Martin unveils 3 new vehicles, including F1 race car

Luxury car company Aston Martin (AML.L) unveiled three new vehicle models, including an F1 race car, for the upcoming season. Aston Martin is calling this trio its "three new jewels in the crown of high performance."

Yahoo Finance Reporter Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to speak with Aston Martin Chairman Lawrence Stroll about the new unveiling from Aston Martin and how it can impact the company moving forward.

Stroll gives insight into the launch: "We've never had so many launches in one back-to-back period of time in the company's history and that just continues on our success of our DBX, our SUV, which we launched three years ago. We've taken 20% share of the automotive luxury SUV high-performance market, in three years — quite a feat."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino