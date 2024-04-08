Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,202.39
    -1.95 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,892.80
    -11.24 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,253.96
    +5.43 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,073.71
    +10.24 (+0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.57
    -0.34 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,358.40
    +13.00 (+0.55%)
     

  • Silver

    27.97
    +0.47 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    +0.0020 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4240
    +0.0460 (+1.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2656
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.7740
    +0.1650 (+0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    71,829.49
    +2,461.55 (+3.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,943.47
    +32.31 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,347.04
    +354.96 (+0.91%)
     

Atlanta Fed CEO interview, Tilray earnings: What to watch

Yahoo Finance

On Tuesday, April 9, watch Yahoo Finance's exclusive interview with Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic at 3:00 p.m. ET with Reporter Jennifer Schonberger.

Tilray (TLRY) will report its third quarter earnings before the opening bell tomorrow; the stock is up more than 55% in the last month.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) Small Business Optimism Index will be released. Estimates suggest a slight uptick for March.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Market Domination Overtime.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino

Advertisement