U.S. markets close in 6 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,000.00
    +33.15 (+0.84%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,870.48
    +214.06 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,882.34
    +97.22 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,822.82
    -21.30 (-1.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.16
    +2.55 (+2.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.50
    +12.20 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    +0.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0004
    +0.0056 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2290
    -0.0360 (-1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1551
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.2610
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,359.41
    +382.27 (+1.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    487.02
    +14.36 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,250.82
    +102.32 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,650.84
    -10.63 (-0.04%)
     

August jobs report: Which sectors hired the most

Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss which sectors added the most jobs in the month of August.

Recommended Stories