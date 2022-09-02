August jobs report: Which sectors hired the most
Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss which sectors added the most jobs in the month of August.
‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ sees a window to get rich. He might be right.
A consortium led by China's Hollysys Automation Technologies management plans to take the U.S.-listed automation and control system maker private in a deal that would value the firm at $1.8 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said. The management team, led by founder and Chief Executive Officer Wang Changli, has won endorsement for the deal from the municipal government of Beijing, where the company is based, the people said. The Beijing municipal government also did not respond.
In a rare trip, Vladimir Putin visited Kaliningrad, a Russian region surrounded by NATO member states. WSJ explains why the exclave, which has been at the center of escalating tensions amid the Ukraine war, is so important for Moscow. Photos: Reuters/Sputnik
Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to check out Nio's stock as the EV manufacturer reports an increase in delivery figures for August.
The Labor Department released its August monthly jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Here are the highlights, compared to Wall Street estimates.
Recent monthly jobs reports are stretching credulity. Evidence suggests recession may be close at hand.
The stock market is historically one of the best vessels investors can use to generate long-term wealth, but this year hasn't been easy. When it comes to finding a quality bargain, it can help to watch what professional investors on Wall Street are recommending. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is one of the largest producers of semiconductors in the world.
Warren Buffett's company, Berkshire Hathaway, bought its first shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) in Q1 2016. After selling some of its shares through 2020, Berkshire reignited a buying spree of its favorite stock in 2022. At the end of Q2 2022, Berkshire owned 895 million Apple shares, making up nearly 43% of the company's stock portfolio.
The S&P 500 broke below 4,000 this week, for the first time since the end of July. It has investors wondering: Does this mark the low point of a roller coaster ride? Stocks rose all last year, fell from January to June, rallied from July to mid-August, and now are falling again. According to Wells Fargo strategist Paul Christopher, it’s evidence that the stock rally is sputtering to a halt. Christopher writes that “Cracks in financial market liquidity are appearing,” and says of the S&P 500, “3,
Ready to go bottom fishing again? Any good angler can tell you that there’s plenty of good eating just waiting at the bottom of the creek, or the pond, or the lake. The same concept also holds for stocks – investors can always find some quality equities down at the market bottoms. Stocks get down there for a multitude of reasons, and the reasons aren’t always related to any fundamental flaw in the company or its share trading policies. Sometimes, it’s some idiosyncratic business move, or over-re
Finally, investors have a good reason for why the U.S. stock market will suffer above-average volatility and below-average performance this month: It’s the Fed. Relatively few advisers are focusing on this outcome — at least among the more than 100 I regularly monitor.
Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, OrganiGram Holdings, and Tilray Brands are all in the red yet again today.
(Bloomberg) -- The US government’s new restrictions on the ability of Nvidia Corp. to sell artificial intelligence chips to Chinese customers threatens to deal a heavy blow to the country’s development of a sweeping range of cutting-edge technologies.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target En
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down August jobs report data.
My rent is $850/month that I split with my girlfriend, and I do not have a car payment or credit card debt. So that might mean that if you believe it will cost $500,000 to buy the home you want, you might want to want to put down at least 20% to avoid mortgage insurance, which means you’d need to save about $100,000 over and above your emergency fund.
This has been one of the most trying years in decades for Wall Street. The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as a barometer of Wall Street's health, produced its worst first-half return since 1970. While things have certainly not gone Wall Street's way in 2022, the investing community has still managed to find a bright light amid a gloomy situation.
12,000 puts bought in a single purchase for $2.14M on 8/26 are now worth over $36M. Was this just a lucky guess, or did this institutional trader know about the BIG NEWS that was about to drop just days after their bearish purchase?
A bankruptcy judge signed off on a $180 million settlement of a Sears creditor lawsuit against former chairman Edward S. Lampert and other executives, clearing the final hurdle for the retailer to wrap up its chapter 11 case.
(Bloomberg) -- The US labor market stayed robust in August as employers added jobs and more people entered the workforce, offering little evidence of a definitive slowdown despite a jump in unemployment.Most Read from BloombergLukoil Chairman Ravil Maganov Dies After Falling From Hospital WindowGlobal Bonds Tumble Into Their First Bear Market in a GenerationPutin Brings China and India to Russia for War Games Defying USHong Kong Officials Target End to Hotel Quarantine in NovemberNonfarm payroll
The stock plummeted after the U.S. government imposed new licensing requirements for advanced chip sales. Jefferies believes the contraction presents a buying opportunity.