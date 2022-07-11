Austan Goolsbee: ‘It’s obviously a strong job market’
University of Chicago Economic Professor Austan Goolsbee discusses the latest jobs report and why he believe that it is indicative of a strong jobs market.
University of Chicago Economic Professor Austan Goolsbee discusses the latest jobs report and why he believe that it is indicative of a strong jobs market.
Sammy Azzouz of wealth management firm Heritage Financial recounts how he envisioned a transparent, big-picture document meant to be shared with the entire workforce.
The average retail investor, looking for some toward profits in today’s confusing market environment, can usually choose one of two basic strategies. The first is the traditional stock market path, that of share appreciation, while the second is the safer, more defensive, route through dividend payers. But what if an investor doesn’t need to choose between these routes? A number of dividend champs are offering potential investors a double whammy right now: to go along with high dividend yields,
It was a bearish end to the week for the crypto market as investor focus shifted to US inflation and retail sales figures in the week ahead.
On Wednesday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the consumer price index for June, and the Federal Reserve will publish its fifth beige book of the year.
Shares of Duolingo Inc. tumbled 13.6% in afternoon trading Monday, to pullback from the previous session's highest close of this year, after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the online language-learning company, due primarily concerns over valuation. Patterson cut this rating to sector weight, after being at overweight since March, as the stock price exceeded his previous price target of $105. He currently has no target on the stock. Duolingo shares have gained 2.0% over the past thre
The Basel-based group on Monday released a joint report in collaboration with the IMF and World Bank.
While Google could get a boost from a 20-for-1 stock split set for Friday, both AMZN stock and SHOP stock have retreated since their recent stock splits.
SoftBank and Silver Lake are poised to be among the biggest losers betting on the fintech startup after it took a dramatic cut in valuation to raise fresh funds.
Small business as a driving force for inclusive growth
Both the dollar and Treasury bonds are getting support from some light safe-haven buying tied to weaker demand for riskier assets.
Will these two oil stocks be great again?
(Reuters) -European shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by economy-sensitive stocks, as concerns over an energy supply crunch and fresh COVID-19 cases in China hurt risk appetite and heightened worries about a recession. Nord Stream I, the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. Investors are worried about the effects on industries across the board, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that if emergency plans implemented by the government include rationing, then they would really hurt growth within economies highly reliant on exports from Russia.
The company said it was speaking with depositors looking to help the business by “rolling some of their deposits into equity.”
XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) said it is expanding its operations outside the U.S. by opening new locations at Istanbul Airport in Turkey beginning in September 2022. This is the first of five new XpresSpa locations expected to open at Istanbul Airport. XpresSpa currently operates six locations outside the U.S., three in Dubai International Airport and three in Schiphol Amsterdam Airport. In 2023, the company expects to leverage its footprint in Gulf Cooperation Council countries. "Istanbul
A historically bullish signal is flashing on the agriculture concern's charts
A second pair of dueling narratives are about to join the fray, and they are "bargain shopping?" vs. the June quarter earnings season and the risk of downward revision for the second half of 2022. With the dollar having strengthened further, we expect it will be a hot topic and a headwind to forward guidance from companies in the coming weeks.
(Bloomberg) -- China will unveil a bumper set of economic indicators this week that will likely set the pace for monetary and fiscal stimulus for the rest of the year as Beijing chases down its ambitious growth target. Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazakh OilWho Shot Shinzo Abe and Why? Everything We Know So FarTwitter Assembles Legal Team to Sue Musk Over Dropped TakeoverKey data -- from gross dome
(Bloomberg) -- Now that Elon Musk has decided that he doesn’t want to buy Twitter Inc. after all, he can’t just walk away from the $44 billion contract. The billionaire co-founder of Tesla Inc. will need to make his case before a judge in Delaware that Twitter failed to uphold its side of a merger deal reached in April. If history is a guide, his job won’t be easy.Most Read from BloombergElon’s OutTrump Lashes Out at Elon Musk and ‘Rotten’ Twitter DealPutin’s New Weapon of Mass Disruption: Kazak
The Philippines’ Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it cannot ban Binance for cryptocurrency-related sales and promotion as there are no clear regulations issued by the Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), the nation’s central bank. See related article: Crypto is based on the greater fool theory: Philippines’ incoming central bank chief Fast facts “Cryptocurrency […]
Our 2022 list highlights CEOs whose recent moves have enriched their companies and positioned them to face the challenges ahead.