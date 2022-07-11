Austan Goolsbee: ‘It’s obviously a strong job market’

Reuters

(Reuters) -European shares fell on Monday, dragged lower by economy-sensitive stocks, as concerns over an energy supply crunch and fresh COVID-19 cases in China hurt risk appetite and heightened worries about a recession. Nord Stream I, the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany, began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine. Investors are worried about the effects on industries across the board, Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that if emergency plans implemented by the government include rationing, then they would really hurt growth within economies highly reliant on exports from Russia.