Australia to allow workers to ignore bosses' after-hours calls
STORY: Australia to allow workers to
ignore after-hours calls from bosses
Australian workers could get the right to ignore unreasonable
calls and messages from their bosses outside work hours
The 'right to disconnect' provision is in a parliamentary
bill proposing changes to industrial relations laws
Workers will not be penalized and
employers that breach the rule could be fined
The federal government says the provision
will protect workers' rights
and could help restore their work-life balance
"Someone who isn't being paid 24 hours a day shouldn't be penalized if they’re not online and available 24 hours a day.”
- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Similar laws are already in place in France,
Spain and other European Union countries
Some politicians, employer groups and corporate
leaders say the provision is an overreach