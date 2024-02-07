Australia to allow workers to ignore bosses' after-hours calls

STORY: Australia to allow workers to

ignore after-hours calls from bosses

Australian workers could get the right to ignore unreasonable

calls and messages from their bosses outside work hours

The 'right to disconnect' provision is in a parliamentary

bill proposing changes to industrial relations laws

Workers will not be penalized and

employers that breach the rule could be fined

The federal government says the provision

will protect workers' rights

and could help restore their work-life balance

"Someone who isn't being paid 24 hours a day shouldn't be penalized if they’re not online and available 24 hours a day.”

- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Similar laws are already in place in France,

Spain and other European Union countries

Some politicians, employer groups and corporate

leaders say the provision is an overreach