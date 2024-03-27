Automakers challenged as bridge collapse closes top automotive port

Following the collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge, automakers must navigate a possible disruption to their supply chain. Baltimore is a key US port for automotive imports and exports. Alliance for Automotive Innovation CEO and President John Bozzella joins Market Domination Overtime to discuss how the industry will be impacted.

Bozella claims Baltimore is the top port for automotive imports and exports of parts and vehicles. There is "no question there's gonna be some impact on the industry, what we don't know is the extent of the impact," he says.

Certain automakers — such as Mercedes Benz (MBG.DE), Mazda (MZDAY), and Subaru (FUJHY) — will be exposed more than others, Bozella explains. The Automotive Innovation CEO adds that the federal government is closely engaged in the issue, with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to host a meeting on Thursday with key industry players to develop possible workarounds.

