AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts report earnings

MarketWatch

U.S. inflation in April plunged to an annualized rate of 4.1% — less than half of where it stood in the prior month. If you focus on the monthly rate of change, as shown in the chart below, then it becomes readily apparent how much inflation dropped from March to April. The CPI’s 12-month rate of change is inflated by big jumps in June and October of 2021 and March of this year.