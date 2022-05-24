AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts report earnings
- AAP
- AZO
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss quarterly earnings for AutoZone and Advance Auto Parts.
Since the curtains opened on 2022, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite, have respective fallen by 14%, 18%, and 27%. Losing more than a quarter of its value has pushed the Nasdaq firmly into a bear market. Although a tumbling stock market can be scary and tug on investors' emotions, big declines have always represented a buying opportunity.
Our call of the day comes from Jefferies analysts, who round up some small to medium-size stocks that have been hit unreservedly hard in this market rout.
U.S. inflation in April plunged to an annualized rate of 4.1% — less than half of where it stood in the prior month. If you focus on the monthly rate of change, as shown in the chart below, then it becomes readily apparent how much inflation dropped from March to April. The CPI’s 12-month rate of change is inflated by big jumps in June and October of 2021 and March of this year.
Last week, the S&P 500 finished Friday’s session with a rally that gave the index a small gain of 0.15% for the day. It was a good thing, too, since the index flirted with a net-20% loss during the session. That’s bear market territory, the kind of market move that will further spook investors after a springtime of headwinds. Inflation is running at 40-year high levels, Q1 showed a net economic contraction, Russia’s war on Ukraine promises to further damage supplies and prices in the food, cooki
Shares of oil tanker stock Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) fell as much as 21.3% in trading today after the company gave the market an update on operations. In a press release before the market opened, Nordic American Tankers' management said that they will announce first-quarter 2022 results before the market opens on May 31, 2022. Shares of Nordic American Tankers are up about 70% from their lows before Russia invaded Ukraine, which was a big driver of recent demand.
Long gone are the days when only a few streaming companies monopolized our viewing time, and it seems that every company with any content is starting its own streaming service. There's no doubt this is a growing industry with a large market opportunity. The average consumer is likely familiar with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) because of its hardware devices that are used to stream content.
(Bloomberg) -- Social media stocks lost about $165 billion in market value Tuesday after Snap Inc.’s profit warning, adding to woes for a sector that is already reeling from stalling user growth and rate-hike fears.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Decline as Snap Forecast Drag
Snap stock plunged Tuesday after it cut its second-quarter estimates, saying the economic environment deteriorated faster than expected.
In this article, we discuss 10 high-yield dividend stocks popular on Robinhood. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Popular on Robinhood. This earnings season, investors are relentlessly dumping stocks that either post below consensus earnings, disclose top and bottom line misses, or do not reaffirm a […]
Mizuho Managing Director Siti Panigrahi checks out Zoom's Q1 earnings, sustaining subscriber growth, and the communications technology company's business outlook.
(Bloomberg) -- Snap Inc. plunged as much as 40% Tuesday morning, dipping below its initial public offering price after the social media company cut its revenue and profit forecasts as it grapples with a wide range of macroeconomic issues.Most Read from BloombergBroadcom in Talks to Acquire Cloud Company VMwareStocks Climb in Risk-On Day While Bonds Decline: Markets WrapBiden’s Latest Taiwan Gaffe Stokes Tensions With BeijingBiden Misspeaks on Taiwan, Says US Military Would InterveneStocks Declin
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss China stocks as Didi proceeds to delist from the New York Stock Exchange.
Huntington Private Bank Senior Wealth Strategist Jill Garvey joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss market volatility, consumer spending, investments, and the outlook for the economy.
Here's what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Down more than 26% so far this year, the Nasdaq Composite has been in a bear market for some time, while the S&P 500 briefly entered into bear market territory last week. While it has undoubtedly been a difficult year for many investors, bear markets inevitably return to bull markets. With that in mind, investors should prepare now and look for bargains while a bear market is in full swing because investors with a long-term outlook are often rewarded.
Tesla is down despite the company's making some progress on restoring its Shanghai plant to full production.
It's all about time in the market. Not timing the market.
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell this morning, likely because investors were processing news about growing frustration about wait times for customers who've pre-ordered Rivian vehicles. This morning Reuters reported that there's growing frustration among people who have pre-ordered Rivian vehicles -- some orders date back to 2019 -- and are waiting longer to receive their vehicles than people who ordered after them. The report comes just weeks after Rivian said that it would focus some of its production on vehicles with certain colors and wheel accessories in order to maximize production.
Electric-vehicle maker Fisker plans to sell up to $350 million in new stock, bolstering the company's cash position. Investors don't like the dilution from more shares.