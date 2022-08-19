U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,228.48
    -55.26 (-1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,706.74
    -292.30 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,705.21
    -260.13 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.35
    -43.38 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    -0.50 (-0.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.00
    -10.20 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    18.98
    -0.48 (-2.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0044
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    +0.1090 (+3.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1823
    -0.0109 (-0.92%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9300
    +1.0680 (+0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,292.17
    -2,127.66 (-9.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.88
    -36.72 (-6.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,550.37
    +8.52 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,930.33
    -11.77 (-0.04%)
     

Average American family will spend over $300,000 to raise a child born in 2015: Study

Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss a new study from Brookings that found it will cost more than $300,000 to raise a child born in 2015.

