Average American family will spend over $300,000 to raise a child born in 2015: Study
Yahoo Finance Live anchors Dave Briggs and Seana Smith discuss a new study from Brookings that found it will cost more than $300,000 to raise a child born in 2015.
(Bloomberg) -- Gazprom PJSC will stop delivering natural gas to Europe through its main pipeline for three days, further squeezing energy supplies just as Germany is trying to build up stocks for the winter.
A Seattle CEO who announced in 2015 that he was giving himself a drastic pay cut to help cover the cost of big raises for his employees has announced his resignation.
Occidental Petroleum owns a power plant in Taft, La., that feeds an OXY chemical plant next door. Leftover power is sold on the local grid, which Berkshire Hathaway Energy plants also feed. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled that since OXY's plant accounts for just 0.48% of the capacity connected to the region's grid, a combination with Berkshire "will not have an adverse effect on competition" in the local electricity market. Warren Buffett's Berkshire had to ask, though, before bee
(Bloomberg Law) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau asked a federal judge to force Block Inc. to fully comply with a pair of investigative demands related to its Cash App payments tool.
Paramount Global might be seeing success with its streaming platform, Paramount+, but that doesn't mean the company can overcome various headwinds hitting its legacy media business.
Prices at the pump have fallen again, but the summer decline is mostly over, according to industry watchers.
The telecom giant is reportedly reneging on its promise of a six-month extension of its work-from-home plan. It refuses to discuss a hybrid policy, one worker says.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filing could mean that Berkshire Hathaway will continue to increase its stake in Occidental.
Households can expect to pay more to heat their homes this winter. “Natural gas futures prices are more than double what they were one year ago,” according to Andy Lipow of Lipow Oil Associates.
Business owners of companies that deliver packages for FedEx Ground are set to voice their concerns at a Las Vegas expo.
Store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks.
The agreements will bring Lucid's overall property to about 2,000 acres, which could accommodate a full auto manufacturing campus and supplier park.
(Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. bungled the 2020 sale of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares on behalf of an employee trust, leading to millions of dollars in losses when the bank failed to execute trades as planned before the Covid-19 pandemic tanked the stock market, a judge in Texas ruled.
It's always time to get rich — even in times of chaos.
(Bloomberg) -- The owners of snowboard gear manufacturer Burton are exploring a sale that could value the family-run business at as much as $800 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.
These stocks have the ability to raise their dividends at a high level each year, while they also have solid yields right now.
Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss DoorDash and Walmart ending their partnership next month.
Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. were falling more than 7% in premarket trading Friday after the DNA-testing company disclosed that Chief Financial Officer Stevem Schoch was resigning from the company. He will stop being 23andMe's "principal financial officer and principal accounting officer" as of Sept. 1, though he intends to stay with the company through Sept. 30 to help with the transition. The resignation "is not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company, including any matters
Those with a pre-order for the Explore trim will need to reconfigure their EV to a more expensive package.
Amazon.com Inc. is starting operations at its new sortation center in Woodbury next week. It's considered a "middle mile" facility, where a package stops between the warehouse and shipping destination, according to a news release from Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The Seattle-based company is still hiring for positions at the Woodbury Sortation Center, as the company approaches its busy season at the end of the year.