Average regular gasoline prices fall to $3.47 per gallon

Reuters

"We might get rid of inflation, but at a very high human cost," Powell said at the Brookings Institution in Washington, in response to a question from a JP Morgan economist about if he would take a "shock and awe" approach to rate hikes. "I think we are in a position where the right thing to do is to move really quickly as we have, and now slow down and get to that place where we think we need to be, and by the way, there's high uncertainty around that."