Average used Tesla price hits 22-month low: Chart
Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi breaks down the chart of the day, showing how used Tesla prices are coming down while new car prices remain elevated.
Air India will buy more than 200 Boeing aircraft, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday, in what the White House is calling an historic deal
Geo Group (GEO) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 5.45% and 2.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.
Being patient doesn't always pay off.
Devon's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have gained from acquisitions, a low-cost structure and strong commodity prices, while severe weather might've offset some of the positives.
Berkshire Hathaway investors may soon get a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company will rise to 80% in the current quarter under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. The purchase price of 41.4% stake could be revealed in Berkshire’s 2022 10-K—in a section on corporate events after year end—or in Buffett’s annual shareholder letter.
United Parcel Service on Monday confirmed it is taking steps to reduce its workforce in regions where delivery demand has softened, a comment that comes days after a local union reported that the company had begun nationwide layoffs of some drivers. But the stakes are higher at UPS, which is preparing for the largest North American private sector union contract negotiations later this year that will pit the world's largest package delivery firm against the powerful Teamsters union. UPS has announced plans to lay off so-called 22.4 drivers, a lower-paid category of drivers created during the last round of negotiations in 2018, Washington State's Teamsters Local 174 said in a web posting dated Feb. 9.
U.S. stocks sank Tuesday morning as Wall Street weighed the implications of hotter-than-expected January inflation data on the path forward for interest rates.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its January Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Here are the main figures from the report, compared to Wall Street estimates.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals' resmetirom is a leading treatment candidate for the advanced form of fatty liver disease.
An organization that says it wants to stop the use of commercial grade software in safety-critical systems takes on Tesla Full Self Driving.
Do it your way — but it's simpler just to avoid these financial blows.
In January, Salesforce said it would lay off 10% of its staffers. A call after the news broke didn’t sit well with employees, and CEO Marc Benioff now admits it was a bad idea.
The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.
When investing in your future, it is important to understand how much income you can expect from your nest egg. Many people use the 4% Rule to calculate how much you can safely withdraw from your portfolio, but is that … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $3 Million Pay? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
January's inflation report showed a continued decline from prior months. Investors are hopeful it will prompt the Fed to pause rate hikes.
The Dow Jones dropped Tuesday on a hot January CPI inflation report. First Solar fell sharply after an analyst downgrade.
Data-analytics software company Palantir reached GAAP profitability ahead of schedule. Guidance, however, fell short of expectations.
If you lack just a handful of key stocks, you're missing out on a sizable chunk of the S&P 500's profit potential.
(Bloomberg) -- Tuesday Morning Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022These Are the $439,000 Missiles the US Is Using to Shoot Down Mystery UFOsThe Dallas-based discount retaile