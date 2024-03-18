Avoiding a 'fool's game' in investing, Ellevest CEO explains

As investors' focus zones in on the Federal Reserve's FOMC meeting this Wednesday, the market momentum has shifted, pushing many to pivot their portfolios. Ellevest CEO Sallie Krawcheck — whose investment and management firm recently crossed over the $2 billion mark of client Assets Under Management (AUM) — joins Yahoo Finance to give insight into how investors may position themselves during these developing market conditions.

Krawcheck affirms why investors need to focus on long-term investment strategies: "Active trading tends to be a losing strategy for non-professional investors... You think you can know more than the markets do, know more than all of the portfolio managers out there do, know more than all the traders out there do, and that somehow you're going to... read up on something and just have an insight that everybody else missed so you can outperform the market, is a fool's game."

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino