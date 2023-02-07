Baidu unveils ‘Ernie Bot’ amid the tech sector’s deepening A.I. race
Baidu shares jump on Tuesday as the company reveals its ChatGPT-like plans for 'Ernie Bot.'
Baidu shares jump on Tuesday as the company reveals its ChatGPT-like plans for 'Ernie Bot.'
C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has had an amazing run this year. Inspired by the wildfire popularity of ChatGPT, and investor dreams of AI-fueled riches, shares of the artificial intelligence stock were up nearly 150% since the start of this year -- until all of a sudden, C3.ai stock turned tail this morning and retreated.
Shares of start-up lithium miner -- and General Motors partner -- Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) soared 8.1% through 11:50 a.m. ET on Tuesday, after a federal district court in Nevada issued what the company called a "favorable ruling" in an appeal against a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) ruling. As Reuters relates, the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada instructed the BLM to consider whether Lithium Americas should be permitted to dump waste rock from its Thacker Pass lithium project at a location just south of the Oregon border. In short, Lithium Americas now has a green light to proceed with exploitation of what Lithium Americas calls "the largest known lithium resource in the U.S." It keeps the company on track to begin producing up to 40,000 tons of lithium carbonate per year by late 2026, and as much as 80,000 tons per year in a later Phase 2 of the project.
Shares of hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 5.5% as of 1:30 p.m. ET on Monday, presumably responding to a report from Euronews that suggested the prospects for building a hydrogen economy may no longer be as bright as once thought. Citing data from non-governmental organization Global Witness, Euronews noted today that converting Europe's economy alone to run on hydrogen gas would cost 240 billion euros -- and double the cost of electricity for consumers. Over the past few years, predictions for the growth rate of the hydrogen economy have been ... optimistic, shall we say.
Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
A Canadian transportation and logistics specialist disclosed an investment in U.S. trucking company ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB), and some investors are betting it is a precursor to a buyout. Shares of ArcBest jumped as much as 20% on Tuesday morning after the stake was disclosed. ArcBest specializes in truckload and less-than-truckload freight transport, logistics, and brokerage operations, with a focus on the central United States.
The rivalry between AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) has raged for decades. Now that AT&T has divested its media assets, both companies focus primarily on developing 5G broadband.
Rule changes living rent-free in your mind? Perhaps it's time for a more passive approach.
In this article, we will discuss the 12 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to explore some of Ken Fisher’s top dividend stock picks, you can go to 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor, author, and philanthropist. He […]
It's added to Amazon's overall costs -- from transporting goods to running warehouses. The bright spot always has been Amazon's cloud computing business, Amazon Web Services (AWS). First, let's talk about how AWS generally fits into the Amazon earnings picture.
Shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) were trading calmly until about 12:20 p.m. ET when they suddenly soared. The company announced that it was laying off workers and Zoom stock was up about 10% within 30 minutes. Zoom is following in the footsteps of many tech companies in recent months by laying off 15% of its workforce.
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Citi bears betting on the end of a Nasdaq rallies and what a rise in the Nasdaq means for sentiment leaders such as bitcoin and the ARK Invest flagship ETF.
In this video, I will be talking about Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) future, specifically what it needs to do in the next three years, and the lessons we can learn from AMD's remarkable turnaround. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of Feb.
Cincinnati Financial's (CINF) fourth-quarter results benefit from improved earned premiums and investment income, partly offset by poor underwriting results and deteriorated combined ratio.
The stock market has finally started to hit some resistance after a strong start to 2023. On Tuesday, the Nasdaq rose about half a percent as of 12:45 p.m. ET. Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) have both come a long way since their modest beginnings, and investors were happy to see both companies post financial results that signaled their ability to thrive even in tough times for the broader economy.
LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LIXT) noted that a team of scientists reported that in three difficult-to-treat cancer types, LIXTE's lead compound, LB-100, combined with an inhibitor of the WEE1 kinase, causes unexpectedly effective cancer cell killing. Most surprisingly, when cancer cells acquire resistance to this combination therapy, they have highly reduced cancer-causing capacity in animal models. This observation indicates that LB-100 combination therapy can force cells to give
Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.
It was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19, 2022.
Despite the Nasdaq-100 rocketing 10.6% higher in January 2023, some stocks haven't had nearly the same success. The three worst Nasdaq-100 performers in January were Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP). Enphase was the basement dweller among Nasdaq-100 stocks, down 16.5% in January.
Pfizer (PFE) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
(Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as it tries to become more efficient, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CaseStocks Gain as Powell Refrains From Rally Pushback: Markets WrapDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC Sales