Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    5,230.66
    +12.47 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,332.66
    +19.02 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,458.60
    +74.17 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.13
    +15.97 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.91
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    2,188.70
    +12.30 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    24.84
    -0.05 (-0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0854
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2590
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2642
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.4450
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    70,556.94
    +3,343.00 (+4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,926.10
    +8.53 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,398.03
    -16.09 (-0.04%)
     

Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses after being struck by cargo ship

3
Brad Smith
·Host

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge — which spanned the city's Patapsco River into the Baltimore Harbor — collapsed early Tuesday morning when a cargo ship crashed into the structure. Maryland Governor Wes Moore (D-Md.) has declared a state of emergency as rescue efforts are underway.

For updates and new information, follow along with Yahoo News' live coverage of the bridge collapse:
https://www.yahoo.com/news/live/baltimore-key-bridge-collapse-live-updates-after-container-ship-collision-114855033.html

Or watch an on-the-scene live stream through Yahoo Finance's YouTube channel as public officials react to the event:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Unuxb9ecqk&pp=ygUSeWFob28gZmluYW5jZSBsaXZl

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.

Advertisement