Bank of America has raised its EPS (earnings per share) outlook for the S&P 500 (^GSPC) to $250 in 2024. Yahoo Finance Live comments on BofA's new earnings forecasts and the role AI and Magnificent Seven tech stocks have played in pushing the S&P higher.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.