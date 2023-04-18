Bank of America tops Q1 earnings estimates, Goldman Sachs posts mixed earnings report
The Yahoo Finance Live team breaks down Bank of America and Goldman Sachs' Q1 earnings reports following last month's banking fallout.
First Republic Bank (FRC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Investing is often a game in reverse psychology. There’s a natural tendency to chase stocks that are outperforming the market, but the savvy investor will know that finding the ones languishing in the doldrums could potentially generate the best returns. The key of course is to sort the wheat from the chaff and find the beaten-down names that for one reason or another are severely undervalued. This is where Wall Street’s stock pros come in handy. They can point investors toward such temporarily
U.S. Bancorp's (USB) Q1 NII is likely to have been supported by a decent rise in loan balances and higher interest rates. Yet, expectations of declining fee income and rising expenses are headwinds.
Alphabet (GOOGL) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
"This is a golden opportunity to use this bear-market rally to de-risk in advance of potentially very painful losses over the next six, nine, 12 months," Troy Gayeski said.
3M (MMM) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Gamida Cell's (GMDA) shares surge as it receives FDA approval for Omisirge, an allogeneic cell therapy for blood cancer patients.
PacWest (PACW) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
It will be the streaming giant's first earnings call without founder Reed Hastings, who is now executive chairman.
(Bloomberg) -- The dollar is losing its reserve status at a faster pace than generally accepted as many analysts have failed to account for last year's wild exchange rate moves, according to Stephen Jen.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
HSBC analysis shows A.I. chips will be sold at a price 10 or 20 times higher than standard gaming chips, meaning Nvidia won’t need to increase sale volume at levels previously expected.
(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Corp. funds have defaulted on a $161.4 million mortgage for a dozen office buildings, mostly around Washington, DC, as rising vacancies hit property values.
GE stock has rallied in large part due to momentum in General Electric's aviation business. The "new GE," GE Aerospace, will emerge in 2024.
Heading into the AT&T earnings report due Thursday, some institutional investors are cautious on T stock despite the company's return to its telecom roots.
(Bloomberg) -- U.S. Auto Sales, a car dealer that caters to consumers regardless of their credit history, has temporarily closed its dealerships as pressures in the auto market rapidly mount.
Ares Capital (ARCC) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.
Nucor (NUE) is likely to have benefited from higher shipment volumes in Q1 amid headwinds from weaker realized prices.
Prudential (PRU) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
