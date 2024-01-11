Bank earnings, Delta Air Lines results, PPI data: What to watch

Here's what to watch on Friday January 12

Several of the big banks will report their quarterly results, including JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), Bank of America (BAC), and Citigroup (C) reporting before the bell.

Delta Air Lines (DAL) will also report its earnings Friday morning. Investors will be looking for more insight into how the company views consumer spending on travel.

The latest Producer Price Index will be reported, with core PPI expected to rise 2%, compared to a year ago.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim