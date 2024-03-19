Bank of Japan raises interest rates for first time in 17 years

For the first time in 17 years, the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate. The BOJ was the last of the major central banks to have negative interest rates. Now, its target range is 0.0-0.1%. The move had been widely telegraphed, but investors will be watching to see what the ripple effects of the move are.

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita breaks down the move in the video above.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Stephanie Mikulich.