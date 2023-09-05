How new bank rules could create a two-tiered banking system

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, unveiled new regulations that will require banks with at least $100 billion in assets to issue enough long-term debt to absorb losses in case of a potential seizure. American Banker Washington Bureau Chief John Heltman explains to Yahoo Finance Live how these new regulations could potentially create a two-tiered banking system. Heltman says that these rules will include many midsized to large banks and effectively would increase "the pressure to merge." Heltman goes on to note that the rules wouldn't impact small banks, basically creating a two-tiered system.