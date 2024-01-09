Bank stocks: Morgan Stanley falls behind in sector picks

Bank earnings are around the corner with many commercial banks set to report on Friday, January 12. Among them, Morgan Stanley (MS) has fallen out of favor amongst analysts and investors — becoming the "least-loved" bank stock. On the other hand, JPMorgan (JPM) has become a stand-out name in the banking sector.

Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down bank earnings expectations, highlighting bank stocks' overall performances in 2023.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim.